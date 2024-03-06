Bridgeport

Beardsley Zoo mourns loss of female golden lion tamarin, Cricket

By Lia Holmes

Beardsley Zoo

The Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo community is grieving the loss of Cricket, a beloved female golden lion tamarin. At 6 years old, Cricket passed away after an unviable birth.

Cricket’s passing comes as a sorrowful moment for the zoo staff and visitors alike. As a member of the golden lion tamarin species, Cricket was a cherished animal and an ambassador for her endangered species.

"Cricket will be deeply missed by her family of caretakers here at the Zoo. We were so fortunate to have her for the past 5 years," Zoo Director Gregg Dancho said. "It was almost a year ago that Cricket had the successful birth of a baby tamarin right here in our care. It has truly been our honor to have known her."

Golden lion tamarins are among the rarest and most threatened primates in the world. The loss of Cricket represents a loss not only for the zoo, but also for conservation efforts, a spokesperson said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

For further updates and information, visit the Beardsley Zoo website.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us