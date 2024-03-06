Beardsley Zoo mourns loss of female golden lion tamarin, Cricket

The Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo community is grieving the loss of Cricket, a beloved female golden lion tamarin. At 6 years old, Cricket passed away after an unviable birth.

Cricket’s passing comes as a sorrowful moment for the zoo staff and visitors alike. As a member of the golden lion tamarin species, Cricket was a cherished animal and an ambassador for her endangered species.

"Cricket will be deeply missed by her family of caretakers here at the Zoo. We were so fortunate to have her for the past 5 years," Zoo Director Gregg Dancho said. "It was almost a year ago that Cricket had the successful birth of a baby tamarin right here in our care. It has truly been our honor to have known her."

Golden lion tamarins are among the rarest and most threatened primates in the world. The loss of Cricket represents a loss not only for the zoo, but also for conservation efforts, a spokesperson said.

For further updates and information, visit the Beardsley Zoo website.