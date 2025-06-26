Beardsley Zoo rainforest building reopens after a refresh

The Beardsley Zoo announced their reopening of the rainforest building with a new space and new animals.

They started construction in the wintertime and have recently finished the refresh.

The zoo upgraded the building with new exhibit walls, improved pathways and new tropical plantings. Three new animals were added as well.

They got a 14-year-old ocelot whose name is Evita. They also have two new 10-year-old scarlet ibises, who joined the other male ibis.

For more information about the exhibit, visit the zoo's website.