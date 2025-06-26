Animals and Wildlife

Beardsley Zoo rainforest building reopens after a refresh

By Sofia Destaso

Beardsley Zoo

The Beardsley Zoo announced their reopening of the rainforest building with a new space and new animals.

They started construction in the wintertime and have recently finished the refresh.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The zoo upgraded the building with new exhibit walls, improved pathways and new tropical plantings. Three new animals were added as well.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

They got a 14-year-old ocelot whose name is Evita. They also have two new 10-year-old scarlet ibises, who joined the other male ibis.

For more information about the exhibit, visit the zoo's website.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us