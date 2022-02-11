Beardsley Zoo to Offer Free Admission on Saturdays to Residents

The Connecticut Beardsley Zoo is offering free admission alongside a new program focused on keeping planet earth green.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan, "Cool Blue Bridgeport" is a virtual and in-person program aiming to educate visitors on climate change, climate action and also on how to learn traits and adaptation from animals.

The program will run every Saturday throughout the school year, offering free admission to the zoo for Bridgeport residents.

Residents will be offered a "Cool Blue Bridgeport Action Passport" that will take them along on-site and online conservation-themed events such as hands-on learning experiences, online videos and design challenges.

“We’ll all be doing more to address climate change and awareness of the issues - so we appreciate CBZ doing this in a fun way and making it a free day for residents at the zoo," said Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim in a press release.

All guests must register online beforehand and adults will need to show a photo ID upon arrival at the zoo's front gate.

For more information or to sign up for the program, visit the Beardsley Zoo website.