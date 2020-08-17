The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare.

David Sanzone’s wife noticed some strange symptoms that her husband was experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the middle of the pandemic he was facing a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Sanzone went to Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, where he met Imaran Siddiqui, MD, Surgical Oncologist. The team treated him safely during the pandemic and he is now cancer free.

