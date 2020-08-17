Connect To Healthier

David Sanzone’s wife noticed some strange symptoms that her husband was experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the middle of the pandemic he was facing a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Sanzone went to Hartford HealthCare St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, where he met Imaran Siddiqui, MD, Surgical Oncologist. The team treated him safely during the pandemic and he is now cancer free.

