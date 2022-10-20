Beautiful Lives Project Brings Together CCSU Football Team and Individuals with Disabilities

Since 2017, the Beautiful Lives Project has gone around the country, empowering children and adults with disabilities.

On Thursday, the non-profit was on the football field at Central Connecticut State University and it was an opportunity for the campus to connect with the greater community and introduce those with disabilities to brand-new experiences.

"I wanted to allow others with disabilities their own opportunity to have life-changing moments, but also to help them to create friendships that will last for the rest of their lifetime," said Bryce Weiler, co-founder of the Beautiful Lives Project.

That life-changing moment happened for Weiler in 2010.

Weiler, who is blind, was able to sit on the basketball bench for four years at the University of Evansville in Illinois. He said the opportunity made him feel part of the team and it's a feeling he strives to give others.

"I played football a long time ago with my dad and my brothers," said program participant Daniel Lindblom.

For Daniel, Thursday was his chance to shake off the dust alongside CCSU athletes.

"We're special enough to be able to do what we do, we want to show them and put a smile on their face," said CCSU running back Nasir Smith.

Players like Smith were coaches for the day, demonstrating drills and encouraging participants of all ages and abilities right on the field.

Weiler said the program not only works to benefit the participants but also community members.

"It allows them to really realize the value they have as being an athlete and how they can share their support with others, ... It also helps them to realize they should never take the opportunity to play their sport for granted, whether it's football or other sports," said Weiler.

The Beautiful Lives Project will be back at CCSU next Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to noon. Individuals with disabilities will be able to play with CCSU men's basketball team.