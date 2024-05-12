Behind the scenes during Mother's Day rush at Hartford flower shop

The Mother’s Day holiday rush means a busy time for local florists.

“Flowers make people feel happy. I feel relaxed doing arrangements and it brings a lot of life to people,” Richard Brancifort, House of Flora Flower Market said.

People have come to House of Flora Flower Market for decades. The family that owns the shop has set its roots in Hartford for 50 years. Daughter Tracy Parke is part of the latest generation that rose to the occasion.

“It’s always been a family affair. It’s a family business and I try to show people is that my parents are here. My grandparents were in it. My great grandparents were in it,” she said.

What’s remained constant over the years is the hundreds of orders they get for Mother’s Day. Each flower carefully arranged.

“My Mother’s Day bouquet where you’re seeing some beautiful ranunculus. We’re using anemones, hydrangeas, of course roses,” Parke said.

The preparations coming months in advance.

“We start planning our Mother’s Day pretty much right after Valentine’s Day. We’ve got to have all of our preorders and prebooks in,” Parke said.

Flowers are the most popular gift on Mother’s Day according to the National Retail Federation. Shoppers are expected to spend $33.5 billion dollars for moms this year. Customers coming into the shop to get their hands on some bouquets.

“They took special care of me and got me some nice flowers for my auntie and my mom,” Rudolphus Mendes of Hartford said.

“For a very special lady that’s in my life. A mother is someone that you appreciate, love, honor, respect,” Reggie Jackson of Hartford said.

A respect Tracy’s father Richard Brancifort says he sees with the gift of flowers.

“They make them feel warm. They make them feel appreciated. They can feel loved,” he said.

He believes the holiday rush will continue to happen every year.

“It’s almost like Valentine’s Day. You don’t forget your loved one on Valentine’s Day. You don’t forget your mom on Valentine’s Day, present and past,” Brancifort said.