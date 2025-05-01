Beloved Canterbury UPS driver retires after 42 years

After working at UPS for 42 years, a Canterbury service provider is ready to enjoy the next chapter of his life.

We spoke with community members who told us the impact he made will last forever.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Joanne Engle, a 30-year Canterbury resident, said Todd Lincoln is a staple of the community.

“Everybody knows Todd," Engle said. "And he’s the best.”

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Lincoln spent the last 37 years of his career in Canterbury. And he has been doing more than just delivering packages during that time.

Joanne Engle, a 30-year Canterbury resident, told us her daughter had ordered a floral arrangement for her wedding, but it never showed up, and they didn’t know what to do other than reach out to Lincoln.

“I didn't even have the text done," Engle said. "And I see a UPS truck coming up my driveway with the flowers. He texted the guy that was on the route that day, and here they came and unloaded the flowers. And that's just how he is.”

Mellissa Gil, also a Canterbury resident, jokes her now 20-year-old son is forever indebted to Lincoln.

“My then 2-and-a-half-year-old son had wandered away from me. And Todd is the one who yelled to me, 'Hey, Missy, it’s Todd, the UPS man. I have your little boy,'" Gil said.

Lincoln told us he is excited for retirement, but it's a bittersweet day.

“I still love my job," Lincoln said. "It’s really hard because the community is amazing."

So what’s next for Lincoln and his family?

“We’re going to do a lot of fishing," Lincoln said. "Everyone knows I like to fish a lot.”

While Lincoln lives in Griswold, he said the Canterbury community will always hold a special place in his heart.

These people are not just people I deliver to, but I also hang out with and go fishing with. You can understand that, Canterbury people, I'm not going away," Lincoln said.

Joy Bissonnette, a Canterbury resident for 43 years, said Lincoln would always have a watchful eye to make sure everyone was OK.

"He just knows everybody. We love him, and we are going to miss him," Bissonennette said.

“Don't go," Engle said. "We love you. We'll miss you. You better come back and visit and enjoy every second of your well-deserved retirement.”