Cheshire

Beloved family-run farm in Cheshire closes after more than 200 years

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A beloved farm and farm stand announced that they're closing after hundreds of years in business.

Norton Brothers Fruit Farm posted on their website claiming that the farm and farm stand are permanently closed as of May 2025.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The farm is known for selling farm-fresh fruit and offering pick-your-own fruits, pumpkins and Christmas trees.

It wasn't immediately clear why the farm decided to close. They closed for the season in December, and initially anticipated reopening in June.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Cheshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us