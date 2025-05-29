Beloved family-run farm in Cheshire closes after more than 200 years

A beloved farm and farm stand announced that they're closing after hundreds of years in business.

Norton Brothers Fruit Farm posted on their website claiming that the farm and farm stand are permanently closed as of May 2025.

The farm is known for selling farm-fresh fruit and offering pick-your-own fruits, pumpkins and Christmas trees.

It wasn't immediately clear why the farm decided to close. They closed for the season in December, and initially anticipated reopening in June.