Beloved New Haven seal pup Chappy dies

A seal pup that was found on the streets of New Haven has died after experiencing severe digestive issues.

Mystic Aquarium said the seal, known as Chappy, was being treated for pneumonia and gastrointestinal issues last week.

The aquarium said Chappy started showing signs of weakness and was taken to the animal rescue clinic.

Chappy's condition seemed to initially respond well to treatment, but he declined after transitioning to a whole fish diet and started having digestive issues.

The aquarium said the seal's gastrointestinal issues were too severe to treat and he has since died.

"The Mystic Aquarium staff are proud that they were able to give Chappy the best chance possible and are devastated by this outcome. The reality of working with stranded animals can be tough sometimes, but Chappy was surrounded by love until the very end," Mystic Aquarium said on Facebook.

The aquarium performed a necropsy and said the seal's intestines were twisted and cut off blood supply to a large portion of the gastro tract.

The aquarium said young seal pups are more susceptible to infections as their immune system hasn't reached its full strength.

Chappy has captured hearts across the state and the country.