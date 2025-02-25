Beloved New Haven seal pup Chappy now has pneumonia

A seal pup that was found on the streets of New Haven is being treated for pneumonia and gastrointestinal issues.

The Mystic Aquarium said the seal, now known as Chappy, started showing signs of weakness on Tuesday. He's currently in the animal rescue clinic and is being treated by veterinarians.

The aquarium said young seal pups are more susceptible to infections as their immune system hasn't reached its full strength.

"Our rescue team is currently providing world-class care to him," the aquarium said in a statement. "Join us in sending good vibes for Chappy."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Chappy has captured hearts across the state and the country. Soon, you'll be able to have a bobblehead of the seal.