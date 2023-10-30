Beloved Norwalk librarian dies in hit-and-run crash

A beloved Norwalk librarian was killed in a motor vehicle accident over the weekend, police said.

The police department said they were called to a reported hit-and-run crash at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The accident happened on Bayne Street at East Rocks Road.

Responding officers found two motorcyclists that were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. Both people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

One of the motorcyclists, identified as 58-year-old Dawn Kravarik, died of her injuries, police said.

Kravarik is a beloved member of the community, and she's worked for the town's public library for 36 years.

"Dawn was known as a compassionate and kind employee who always put her community first through her decades of service to the library. This great loss is felt throughout our library, City Hall and entire community," Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said.

Detectives located a suspect vehicle and identified a person of interest. No one has been taken into custody.

"36 years is a long time to be with an organization and Dawn was a Norwalk Public Library staple," Director of Norwalk Public Library Sherelle Harris said. "The Norwalk Public Library family is still coming to terms with this great loss."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Serrano at 203-854-3186 or by email at lserrano@norwalkct.gov.