Beloved restaurant in Fairfield to close its doors after nearly 50 years

By Angela Fortuna

NBC10 Boston

A beloved family-owned restaurant in Fairfield is getting ready to close its doors after nearly 50 years in business.

Mancuso's Restaurant and Bar, located on Kings Highway East, opened in 1977. Back then, it was called Three Brothers Restaurant.

The restaurant changed its name to Mancuso's in the early 2000s.

"Sal and Carmen have seen generations of families come through the restaurant's doors over the past 47 years," Mancuso's said on Facebook.

The restaurant's last day in business will be June 9. That's when the owners will retire.

