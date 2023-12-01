Mystic Aquarium

Beluga whale from Canada now at Mystic Aquarium is in critical condition

By Angela Fortuna

Mystic Aquarium Mystic CT
Mystic Aquarium

A beluga whale that came to Mystic Aquarium from Canada two years ago is now in critical condition.

Two of five beluga whales transported to Mystic from MarineLand in 2021 have since died. They were transported to Mystic Aquarium under a research permit.

This is the third beluga whale from the Canadian facility to deteriorate since the transport to Connecticut.

The first beluga whale died because of a preexisting medical issue in August of 2021. The second whale died of health issues in February of 2022.

In a statement, Mystic Aquarium said they've experienced "both moments of joy and sorrow" since the arrival of these whales.

"Despite the dedicated efforts of our veterinary and animal care teams, we find ourselves in a challenging moment and seek all the prayers, good vibes, and community support that our Mystic Aquarium family can offer," the aquarium said on Facebook.

The aquarium says the beluga whale is received around-the-clock care, "with every conceivable measure being taken to address its health concerns."

A fourth beluga whale named Jetta was in critical care, but has since returned to the main habitat and is thriving, according to the aquarium.

This article tagged under:

Mystic Aquariumbeluga whale
