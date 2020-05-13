2020 Berlin Fair Canceled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 Berlin Fair has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday.

The fair was scheduled for September 18-20. It started in 1949 and is one of the largest agricultural fairs in Connecticut.

"This action was taken with consideration of the health and safety of the Lions members, non-profit church booths, vendors, performers, and all our dedicated Fair patrons. We take great pride in the fact that this is the Premier Event for the town of Berlin and surrounding areas for 71 years. It has been and will continue to be a big part of the lives of members, vendors, and fair patrons in the years to come," organizers wrote in a statement.

"The Berlin Lions members are continuing to do building and grounds maintenance and building upgrades during this hiatus.

"We are all looking forward to a Grand Resurgence of the Berlin Fair in September of 2021, bigger and better than ever with everyone’s dedicated participation in this event."

This is the latest of several fairs canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The fair season remains in limbo, with organizers considering whether their particular event can be held with appropriate social distancing guidelines in place.

Several statewide contests, including baking, have been canceled since not every fair will be operating.