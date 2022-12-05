Berlin Family Gets One-of-a-Kind Present During Santa's Express

Every year, Santa's Express makes its way through the Kensington section of Berlin to deliver presents and smiles to families.

One family got more than they asked for this year, and a surprise of a lifetime.

On Saturday, Kensington Fire Rescue was out delivering presents. While making stops to homes in town, they delivered an extra special gift.

Michael, who's an air transportation specialist for the Air Force, was coming home and Santa's Express hand-delivered him to his waiting family.

Submitted photo

He's been a member of the Air Force for 23 years and was coming home for good. His family welcomed him with open arms and huge embraces.

Santa's Express has been delivering presents to children for 16 years.

Santa, with his Kensington volunteer firefighter helpers, delivers presents in a firetruck for a $10 donation per child. This year, they sold out.