Berlin High School Student Killed in Crash

The Berlin High School community is mourning the loss of a student who died after a crash over the weekend.

Police said 15-year-old Chase Anderson, of Berlin, was riding a bicycle near the Mobil gas station at 2005 Berlin Turnpike when his bike and a motor vehicle collided around 3:06 a.m. Saturday.

Anderson was transported to the Hospital of Central Connecticut, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anderson would have been a sophomore at the high school.

“We are devastated by the loss of Chase and heartbroken for his family and friends. He was a friend to many with a special spark and a great sense of humor. We know students, families and staff are grieving this loss to our community,” Berlin High School principal Eileen Eustis said in a statement.

Counseling will be available throughout the week at Berlin High School.

“Chase was really looking forward to the start of the school year, so we are going to do our best to honor him by embodying his energetic spirit as we welcome back and support staff and students this week,” Eustis said.

Anderson was also a member of the Berlin Police Cadet program. Police said he had recently become a member.

“Although the Berlin Police Cadet Program only recently began, Cadet Anderson was a consistent member with a positive attitude and immense enthusiasm,” Berlin police said in a statement. “The entire Berlin Police Department and Police Cadet Program convey our deepest sympathy to both his family and friends, and we are deeply saddened by the loss of this young cadet whose bright future was cut tragically short.”

The Midstate Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating and anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Detective Brett Kelly at 860-828-7080.