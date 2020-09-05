Berlin

Berlin Lions Club Hosts Drive-Thru Food Giveaway

The Berlin Lions Club is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Saturday.

The club said they are giving away fresh produce from the farmers at the Berlin Fairgrounds as part of the "Farmers to Families Food Box" initiative from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

"The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is collaborating with farmers, ranchers, specialty crop producers, food processors and distributors, and non-profit organizations to ensure that all Americans have access to the fresh and wholesome food they need during the COVID-19 national emergency," the Lions Club said in a post on Facebook.

The club said they plan to distribute 1,500 pre-packaged boxes of produce.

The giveaway is in a drive-thru format and everyone is required to remain in their vehicles at all times.

It goes until 4 p.m. or until supplies last.

