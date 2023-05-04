Berlin Police Add Special Patrols to Deter Car Break-Ins and Thefts

Police in Berlin are stepping up patrols to address an uptick in crime. Officers say they’ve seen more and more happen in the area and across the state.

If you’re driving around in Berlin, don’t be surprised to see more officers on the road. The police department says they’re having officers take on extra shifts for special patrols to deter burglars due to a rise in crime. Community members are receptive to the idea.

“I’m very thankful that we have police on their duty doing their best to keep our community safe,” Verinda Birdsong, who lives in the area, said.

“I’m sure it deters a lot of people from possibly attempting more break-ins,” Nathan Spencer, who lives in Berlin, said.

In a joint statement with the mayor, Berlin Police and other town leaders say they’ve heard complaints about these issues and are addressing them. They also say they’re restricted under the law on what they can do to tackle the problem.

Birdsong says she’s not sure what to make of that, but says thefts sometimes involve quality of life issues.

“We’re living in desperate times and I think people are taking advantage of that,” Birdsong said.

Others say there needs to be stiffer punishment in certain situations.

“Anything in terms of armed robbery or anything of that sort, yeah should definitely up the times on that,” Spencer said.

Police are asking people to take some preventative steps like not keeping valuable items in their cars and making sure they’re locked - advice neighbors are taking seriously.

“Lock your doors. Lock your cars and be aware of your surroundings,” Birdsong said.

Berlin Police said if you notice somebody who you don’t know on your property or peeking into your car, or other suspicious behavior, to give them a call.