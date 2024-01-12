Berlin police search for armed robbery suspect

Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station in Berlin early Friday morning.

The person walked into the Citgo station at 1289 Farmington Avenue just after 12 a.m., pointed a gun at the clerk and ordered him to empty the cash register, according to police.

The suspect had a unique purple and white children's backpack and told the clerk to put the cash in it, police said.

After leaving the store, police say the suspect got into the passenger side of a car believed to be a dark maroon Honda Accord. The car had a spare tire on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Claffey at the Berlin Police Department.