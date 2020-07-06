Berlin Police Seek Suspect in Multiple Burglaries

Berlin police have released a photo of a suspect they say was involved in several recent burglaries from sheds, garages and porches in town.

Police said the thefts took place during the early morning hours Monday, in the areas of Meeting House Road, Ox Yoke Drive, Candlewick Lane and Lamplighter Drive.

The suspect, pictured above, has tattoos on his outer forearms and hands, according to police. One tattoo appears to be a marijuana leaf on his right hand.

Anyone with information on the suspect or who has video of any suspicious activity in the area is asked to call Detective Scott Schreiner at 860-828-7193 or email at sschreiner@berlinpd.org.