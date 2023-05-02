Berlin Police Take Action to Prevent Car Break-Ins, Thefts Amid Uptick

Berlin Police are taking measures to prevent more car break-ins and thefts as the town sees an uptick in crime.

Police said they're adding special anti-crime patrols during specific high crime activity hours. They're doing this by having public safety personnel work extra shifts to "get more manpower onto our streets to try and address the tide on vehicle break-ins, stolen vehicles, larcenies, and the subsequent rise in 'quality of life' crimes."

In a statement released on behalf of the police chief and chairman of the police commission, the department said the current law enforcement restrictions affecting all state police departments is impacting their ability to do their job.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"Gone are the days of police engaging in fleeing suspect pursuits for minor offenses and property crimes. To be frank, with the reduction of police qualified immunity protection, officers are erring on the side of caution with regard to liability, which in turn is restraining their response to calls for service," the police department said in a statement.

Changes to the juvenile justice system in the state have "changed how law enforcement can respond to offenses committed by juvenile offenders and the consequences for their actions." Berlin Police said most crimes in town are committed by minors.

Despite the aforementioned restrictions, police said they believe added patrols will put them on the right path to combating these crime issues.

The police department said residents should continue calling them to report suspicious behavior.

"It takes a strong community/policing partnership to keep a community safe. By working together, we will all win with a vibrant and peaceful Berlin," police said.