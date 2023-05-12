Berlin

Berlin Turnpike Closed in Berlin Due to Motorcycle Crash

police lights generic
NBC 5/Metro

The Berlin Turnpike is closed in Berlin as crews respond to a motorcycle crash in the area.

The state Department of Transportation said the turnpike, also known as Route 5, is closed at Deming Road.

The crash was reported at 8:05 p.m. and the southbound side of the turnpike remains closed at this time.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.

Berlin
