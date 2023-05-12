Berlin Turnpike Closed in Berlin Due to Motorcycle Crash

The Berlin Turnpike is closed in Berlin as crews respond to a motorcycle crash in the area.
The state Department of Transportation said the turnpike, also known as Route 5, is closed at Deming Road.
The crash was reported at 8:05 p.m. and the southbound side of the turnpike remains closed at this time.
It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
