Berlin Turnpike closed in Newington due to crash

Part of the Berlin Turnpike is closed in Newington because of a car crash Wednesday evening, according to the CT Department of Transportation.
Officials said the southbound side of the road is closed near Griswold Avenue.
The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. and it happened in front of Firestone, fire officials said.
It's unknown if there are any injuries. The crash is under investigation.
Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP