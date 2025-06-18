Berlin Turnpike closed in Newington due to crash

Part of the Berlin Turnpike is closed in Newington because of a car crash Wednesday evening, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

Officials said the southbound side of the road is closed near Griswold Avenue.

The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. and it happened in front of Firestone, fire officials said.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. The crash is under investigation.