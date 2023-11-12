Berlin veterans honored with luminaries at Veterans Memorial Park

Recognizing local veterans in an illuminating way. Veterans in Berlin were honored with bright display Saturday evening from the Luminaries for Veterans event.

Against the backdrop of a setting sun, the glow of luminaries brightens Veterans Memorial Park in Berlin. For Vietnam War veteran Ron Linstruth, it was a stunning view.

“The town should be applauded for what they’ve done. It’s just magnificent,” he said.

Each luminary represents people who served in the military, are currently serving, or made the ultimate sacrifice. That included the grandfather of Lori Loosemore, who was a World War II veteran.

“I know he’s looking down and I know he sees everything, so it means a lot,” she said.

Loosemore says seeing the glow of the park shines a light on the sacrifices of veterans.

“You remember what they all went through, and it’s beautiful,” she said.

Thousands were placed through donations collected by the Berlin Lions Club. Now in their fourth year of doing the event, it has raised $12,000 this year.

“A hundred percent of what we raise for this event goes to directly to the veteran’s committee in town who then get that money out to veterans in need,” Ron Bosco of the Lions Club said.

He hopes those that visit will say thank you to a veteran.

“The freedoms that we have are a lot to do with what they’ve sacrificed with us,” Bosco said. The Berlin Lions Club says it’s not too late to donate a luminary if you do so wish. Details can be found here.