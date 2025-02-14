Hamden

Best Video Film nears fundraiser goal with community's help

By Jennifer Cuevas

NBC Connecticut

A popular video store in Hamden is asking for a helping hand to keep their doors open.

Best Video Film & Cultural Center made a call to the community on Tuesday via social media asking for help to raise $50,000.

On Feb. 11, Best Film Video & Cultural Center posted a fundraiser campaign via their social media Facebook account.

The business opened 40 years ago and became a nonprofit 10 years ago, according to the Acting Executive Director Raizine Bruton.

Bruton said she and other board members were hesitant when they announced the fundraising campaign online as they were unsure if the community would respond. 

“We put an eight-week benchmark and we were like, 'do you think we’ll be able to do it?' So, the fact that it's only been a week and we’re well over halfway there, it really is just heartwarming,” Bruton said.

In three quick days, Best Video Film has raised $40,000, which Bruton said they will use to assess how to improve their operations moving forward.

“As much as the community gives to us, we try to give back to them with all of our different events, our programming, so it's just really important," Bruton said.

People who frequent Best Video Film said it was important for them to donate.

“It's really valuable to me so I wanted to make sure that it's here for myself and here for others,” Brian Stiltner said.

Stiltner said it’s essential to have a community space to unwind and connect with one another.

“A recent performer here talked about how important it is to have third spaces and I thought yeah like that term third space, which is not our work places, not our homes, but these cultural community spaces," Stiltner said.

