Bethany Board of Selectmen start process of choosing interim leader

The town of Bethany is a step closer to having a new leader.

The process to find an interim first selectman started Monday evening after the previous person in charge resigned.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

She had been under fire for her handling of a sexual assault case involving children and a former town employee.

A sign of hope and a better path forward. That’s what some say they felt as they walked into Bethany Town Hall to see the Board of Selectmen discussing who will be taking over in the interim.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“There’s been a lot of tension. This should bring down the tension,” Rick Kaletsky, of Bethany, said.

That tension coming after the previous first selectman, Paula Cofrancesco, resigned amid pressure from the public.

The calls for her resignation grew louder last month after a report from an outside law firm found she knew about sexual assault claims against a former parks and rec employee, and failed to act or inform the town of the allegations.

Anthony Mastrangelo was arrested last year, accused of sexually assaulting five young girls in after-school or summer camp programs.

Now, people in town are sharing the qualities they want to see in their next leader.

“Number one is integrity and number two is transparency. Then we get to the issues,” Kaletsky said.

Republican Selectman Bob Brinton nominated Salvatore Amadeo who has previous experience working for the Town of Wallingford before retiring.

Amadeo said he’s focused on bringing trust back into local government and has no intention of running for a full term as first selectman, saying he wants to step back from politics.

“My agenda would be to keep the town running smoothly until the next election,” Amadeo said.

Brinton said Amadeo was a logical choice.

“Really just looking for someone to come in and maintain stability. No drastic changes,” he said.

Democratic Selectman Gina Teixeira said she has her own short list of potential nominees and hopes to bring the town into a better direction than before.

The board has at most 30 days to choose an interim leader.

“Just want to hopefully come to an agreement so that we can move on and start the healing process,” she said.

The Board of Selectmen will meet again this Thursday to continue discussion on an interim first selectman.