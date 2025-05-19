Bethany first selectman announces resignation after release of scathing report

Bethany First Selectman Paula Cofrancesco announced during a town meeting on Monday evening she will resign from her position.

Her decision comes days after the release of a scathing report detailing how she and others handled a town employee who was under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting several girls at a town-run summer camp and after school programs.

There had been growing calls for Cofrancesco to resign since the release of the report last week.

The crowd erupted in cheers and clapping when Cofrancesco made her announcement.

Cofrancesco said she disagrees with the report's findings, but didn't want to stay on as first selectman and become a distraction.

Her resignation will be effective as of the end of business on June 6.

According to the independent report by the law firm Pullman & Comley, allegations against Anthony Mastrangelo were first made in December 2022 and the Department of Children and Families began investigating those allegations.

At the time, Mastrangelo held part-time postitions with the Bethany Board of Education at the Bethany Community School, and also with the Parks and Recreation department.

Upon learning of the allegations against Mastrangelo in late December 2022, Bethany's school superintendent immediately terminated him from his job at the school and notified Cofrancesco and the director of Parks and Recreation, the report stated.

Despite having the power to hire or fire town employees, Cofrancesco did not terminate Mastrangelo from his part-time position with the Parks and Recreation Department, according to the report. The first selectman failed to interview him or conduct any investigation of her own into the allegations, according to the report. She also did not seek guidance from any other selectman, town counsel, or inform the public about the ongoing investigation into Mastrangelo. The authors of the report said Cofrancesco was close with Mastrangelo's family and that may have played a role in her inaction, the report stated.

Cofrancesco told investigators that she was unaware of the nature of the allegations against Mastrangelo, something the investigators said was disproved by witness statements.

Mastrangelo was eventually arrested in May 2024 and then again in June 2024 and charged with sexual assault.

The report also cited failures by the Connecticut State Police for not arresting Mastrangelo sooner.