Bethel Gymnastics Facility Holds Virtual Master Class to Raise Money for Ukraine

A gymnastics facility in Bethel is helping to provide aid directly to families of young gymnasts in Ukraine that are in dire need of help.

This weekend, Kratos Gymnastics hosted a virtual master class with Ukrainian gymnast and World Championship silver medalist Irina Kovalchuk.

With young gymnasts joining virtually from Ukraine and others participating right here in Connecticut, the goal was to bring together athletes from around the world while also raising money for a good cause.

One hundred percent of the registration fees and any additional funds raised will be donated directly to the families of young Ukrainian gymnasts through the Ukrainian Olympic Committee members and the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation members.

Gym owner Ashley Anton and Kovalchuk explained why this event is near and dear to their hearts.

"These children really really need financial support. Many of them that are still living there are without food, water, basic life necessities. So we really wanted to come together and collect funds that we could distribute directly to their families," Anton said.

"We want to help them feel more comfortable in this time. Some of them have lost [the] option to go to training, some have lost [the] option to go to competition and we want to help them," Kovalchuk added.

Anton and her husband have also created The Power of a Dream Foundation. They were already able to raise over $1,200 to send to Ukraine.