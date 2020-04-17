bethel

Bethel Police Arrest Suspects Accused of Embezzling from Children’s Baseball Club

The former treasurer and concession director of a private children’s baseball association in Bethel are accused of embezzling more than $25,000 from the club.

Bethel police said they arrested Kurt and Jennifer Dyer, of Bethel, and charged them with first degree larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree after the new treasurer of the Bethel Baseball Association noticed several questionable transactions, including purchases on Kurt Dyer’s BBA-issued debit card, while reviewing financial records.

Police said they obtained several search warrants for the use of the card at stores where 51-year-old Kurt and 47-year-old Jennifer had accounts, including Costco, BJ’s Sam’s Club, Big Y and Staples and found $25,205.52 in fraudulent purchases for women’s clothing, home goods, gasoline and food that was not associated with the baseball club’s activities.

Police said Kurt Dyer, the former treasurer of the baseball club, also made several purchases at Dick’s Sporting Goods and returned the items for a cash refund to conceal the conversion of the transactions to cash.

Jennifer Dyer is the previous director of concession for the BBA, according to police.

The Dyers are due in court in Danbury on June 5.

