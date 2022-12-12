bethel

Bethel Police Look for Car Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Bethel Police

Police in Bethel are searching for a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday.

The collision happened around 4:40 p.m. on Route 6 near the Stony Hill Diner. Investigators say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle that was traveling west towards Danbury.

Authorities are looking for a red 2010-2015 Honda Accord Crosstour in connection to the crash. It's been identified as a vehicle of interest.

Police haven't released the person's identity yet.

Anyone that witnessed the accident is being asked to call the Bethel Police Department at 203-744-7900.

