Bethel Trench Collapse Leaves Worker in Serious Condition

A worker was trapped in a trench after it collapsed in the Stony Hill section of Bethel, according to fire officials.

Several fire departments, including Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company and Bethel firefighters, responded to a reported collapse on Budd Drive at approximately 1:07 p.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they saw a worker was trapped in a hole about 13 to 15 feet deep, up to his chin in dirt.

Crews said the worker was conscious and talking when responders arrived.

Danbury firefighters also responded to the scene and helped to shore up the hole, preventing further collapse. Dirt was removed by hand into buckets to help free the worker, according to officials.

Danbury Public Works supplied a vacuum truck to help firefighters further remove the dirt.

About two and a half hours after the initial collapse, the worker was removed and airlifted to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

It's unclear what prompted the collapse at this time. The incident is under investigation.