‘Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience' Coming to Connecticut

An immersive exhibit on King Tut is coming to Connecticut.

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience is a new exhibit that will give a virtual look at the artifacts from King Tut’s tomb while they remain in their country of origin and take you on a journey to explore his life.

The National Geographic Society and Paquin Entertainment Group created the exhibit, which is meant to make you feel like you are traveling back in time to Ancient Egypt.

There will be nine galleries to take you on a journey through King Tut’s rule as a child pharaoh, his family, the discovery of his tomb, the mysteries surrounding his early death and his journey to the afterlife, according to a news release.

“When new technology meets the ancient world, visitors have an experience unlike anything before,” Tony Luckett, vice president of business development for the National Geographic Society, said in a statement. “Beyond King Tut is a ground-breaking immersive experience that presents historical facts and a fascinating story. Guests will experience the splendor of Ancient Egypt, with a multi-sensory journey.”

“Beyond King Tut brings the story of the boy king to a new generation in a whole new way,” Beyond King Tut creative producer Mark Lach said in a statement. “Visitors are captivated as they journey through the story of a young boy who became King. They discover the iconic king’s true story and the ongoing quest to uncover ancient secrets in the multi-gallery immersive experience from National Geographic.”

Beyond King Tut will be at the Connecticut Convention Center starting Aug. 11.

Tickets go on sale June 1 at www.beyondkingtut.com.

The Connecticut Convention Center is at 100 Columbus Boulevard in Hartford.

Tickets are timed and dated. Prices start at $29.99 for adults and $23.99 for children between 5 and 15 years old.