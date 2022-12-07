Hartford

Bicyclist Critically Injured After Crash in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Hartford Police said a bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car on New Britain Avenue Wednesday night.

Officials said a man was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently being treated for critical injuries.

The car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. The accident is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

