Torrington

Bicyclist Dies of Injuries After Crash in Torrington

Police on on Winsted Road in Torrington
NBC Connecticut

A bicyclist who was in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle in Torrington on Friday has died.

Police said the crash happened on Winsted Road near Machuga Road just after 9 a.m.

The bicyclist’s injuries were described by police on Friday as life-threatening.

Due to the extent of injury, the female bicyclist, identified as 47-year-old Shawn Kiefer, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. Kiefer later died of her injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities said Kiefer was thrown from her bicycle due to the collision. She was traveling southbound on Winsted Road when the accident happened.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Torrington Police Department at (860) 489-2000.

Local

Southbury 2 hours ago

Person Reportedly Injured After Suspicious Incident in Southbury

Orange 2 hours ago

Special Olympics Connecticut Kicks Off 2023 Summer Games

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Torrington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us