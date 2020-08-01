Plainfield

Bicyclist Falls 30 Feet in Plainfield; Flown to Rhode Island Hospital

A Central Village man had to be flown to the hospital after police say he fell off a town bridge while riding his bike Friday night.

Crews responded to the area of 16 Water Street in Central Village for an injured bicyclist just after 9 p.m.

Investigators say the rider of the bicycle, 27-year-old Nathaniel Laskarzewski, was riding along the railroad tracks in a southbound direction when he attempted to cross over a railroad bridge.

"While traveling over the bridge, Laskarzewski lost control of his bicycle, subsequently falling off of the side of the bridge before landing approximately 30 feet below alongside the Moosup River," said Plainfield Chief Michael G. Surprenant.

Laskarzewski was transported via Lifestar to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries.

Members of the Plainfield Police Department, Central Village Fire Department, American Legion Ambulance, and KB Ambulance also assisted.

This accident remains under investigation.

