Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by car in East Haven

A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a car in East Haven on Sunday night.

Police said a 19-year-old male riding a bicycle was struck on Foxon Road, also known as Route 80, around 10:15 p.m.

The male was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His current condition is not known.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

The westbound lane of Foxon Road was closed for hours, but has since reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.