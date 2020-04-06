Manchester

Bicyclist Injured After Getting Struck by Vehicle in Manchester

manchester police night
NBCConnecticut.com

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in Manchester on Sunday afternoon.

Officers and firefighters were called to East Middle Turnpike at the intersection of Summit Street around 1:30 p.m. after getting report of a crash with injuries.

When crews arrived, they said they found a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle with potential serious injuries to the bicyclist.

Local

connecticut coronavirus 13 hours ago

More Than 100 Inmates in Conn. Transferred After Coronavirus Unrest

Coronavirus Outbreak 14 hours ago

More Than 5,600 Cases of Coronavirus, 189 Deaths Reported in Connecticut

The bicyclist was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for his or her injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, officers added.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information should contact Ofc. Sargolini at (860) 645-5560.

This article tagged under:

ManchesterManchester policecrash investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us