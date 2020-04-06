Bicyclist Injured After Getting Struck by Vehicle in Manchester

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in Manchester on Sunday afternoon.

Officers and firefighters were called to East Middle Turnpike at the intersection of Summit Street around 1:30 p.m. after getting report of a crash with injuries.

When crews arrived, they said they found a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle with potential serious injuries to the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for his or her injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, officers added.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information should contact Ofc. Sargolini at (860) 645-5560.