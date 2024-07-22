Bicyclist injured in Hebron crash has died: police

A bicyclist who was injured in a crash in Hebron on Sunday afternoon has died, according to state police.

Police said they responded to Route 316 around 1 p.m. after someone who was passing by saw a bicycle against a guardrail and a man in the woods.

The bicyclist had a leg injury and the person who found him applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg and flagged down other people to help until first responders arrived, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to Windham Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

State police have identified the bicyclist as 38-year-old Cui Lin. They said his last known address was in Simsbury.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has information is asked to call Trooper Justin Haggerty at Troop K at 860-465-5400 or email justin.haggerty@ct.gov.