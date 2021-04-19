New London

Bicyclist Injured in New London Crash

NBC Connecticut

A bicyclist was transported to the hospital with injuries after a crash in New London Monday afternoon, police said.

Officials said the accident happened at approximately 3:50 p.m. in the area of Montauk Avenue and Willetts Avenue.

A sedan and bicycle collided, which resulted in the bicyclist sustaining injuries, officials said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to officials.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or leave an anonymous tip by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.

