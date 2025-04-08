Bicyclist has serious injuries after crash in Hartford

A bicyclist has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Hartford Monday evening.

The Hartford Fire Department said they responded to Main Street in the area of Capen Street for a reported accident around 7:30 p.m.

A man suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to crews.

It's unknown if the driver stayed at the scene. Police are conducting an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.