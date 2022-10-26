Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Accident in Manchester

Manchester Police said a bicyclist has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Wednesday night.

Authorities were called to the area of Tolland Turnpike near the Interstate 84 overpass for a reported car crash. Responding officers found a 62-year-old bicyclist with significant life-threatening injuries.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver that hit the bicycle isn't injured and is cooperating with police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.