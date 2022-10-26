Manchester

Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Accident in Manchester

NBC Connecticut

Manchester Police said a bicyclist has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Wednesday night.

Authorities were called to the area of Tolland Turnpike near the Interstate 84 overpass for a reported car crash. Responding officers found a 62-year-old bicyclist with significant life-threatening injuries.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver that hit the bicycle isn't injured and is cooperating with police.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

