Bicyclist seriously injured in crash in Norwalk

A bicyclist has serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle in Norwalk on Saturday night.

Police said dispatchers received several 911 calls right after 7 p.m. reporting that a bicyclist had been involved in a crash in the area of Wilson Avenue.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Norwalk Police Accident Investigators are investigating.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact Officer Taylor Equi at tequi@norwalkct.gov, (203) 854-3035 or the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

