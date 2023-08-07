Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run in Newington

A bicyclist has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Newington and police are looking for the driver.

Police said the bicyclist was struck on Fenn Road, just north of Ella Grasso Boulevard, around 10:55 a.m. and the driver who hit the person left the scene.

Police believe the car was an older model silver or gray Toyota Camry with no front license plate and a broken passenger-side headlight.

The bicyclist was taken to Saint Francis Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jordyn Backman at (860) 666-8445, extension 6219, or jbackman@newingtonct.gov.