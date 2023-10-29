EAST HARTFORD

Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run in East Hartford

east hartford police cruiser 1
NBCConnecticut.com

A bicyclist is injured after being struck by an evading vehicle in East Hartford on Saturday night.

Police said the adult male was on a bicycle when he was struck on High Street near Naubuc Avenue.

The bicyclist was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

According to investigators, the vehicle that struck the man fled the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORD
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us