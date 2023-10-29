Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run in East Hartford

A bicyclist is injured after being struck by an evading vehicle in East Hartford on Saturday night.

Police said the adult male was on a bicycle when he was struck on High Street near Naubuc Avenue.

The bicyclist was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. He is listed in stable condition.

According to investigators, the vehicle that struck the man fled the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.