Bicyclist Struck in Hit-and-Run in Waterbury Has Died: Police

A bicyclist who was struck in Waterbury last week has died and police are investigating the case as a hit-and-run.

Officers found 59-year-old Daryl Hammond, of Waterbury, lying in the road in the area of 923 East Main St. just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 while responding to reports of a hit-and-run and his bicycle was nearby, police said.

Police said they determined that a vehicle had struck Hammond while he on his bicycle and fled the area.

Hammond was left injured in the roadway and was in critical condition when he was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital. He died on Saturday, July 23, police said.

Police said they determined that a 2009 Blue Chevrolet Cobalt driven by a 22-year-old Waterbury man struck Hammond and they arrested the suspected driver shortly after the crash and charged him with evading responsibility. Police said they are now investigating the case as a fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.