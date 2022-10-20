Stamford

Bicyclist Struck in Stamford Is in Critical Condition

Stamford police cruiser
Stamford Police

A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup in Stamford Wednesday night is in critical condition.

Police said they responded to East Main Street at Lawn Avenue at 7:11 p.m. after receiving a report that a vehicle hit a person who was on a bicycle.

The bicyclist, a 37 year-old Stamford resident, was injured. The injuries were not initially thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Police said the bicycle was going west on East Main Street and was approaching Lawn Avenue when a 2014 Chevy pickup truck driven by a 27 year-old Stamford resident tried to turn from the eastbound side of East Main Street onto Lawn Avenue and into the path of the bicyclist, who hit the front of the pickup.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The bicyclist was brought to Stamford Hospital, where his status was changed to critical and he was admitted to the ICU. 

The driver of the pickup was given a ticket for making an improper left turn.

Police are still investigating and anyone with additional information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.

Local

Killingly 1 hour ago

I-395 in Killingly Closed in Both Directions

Waterbury 2 hours ago

Member of CT National Guard Killed in Crash Days Before His Wedding

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us