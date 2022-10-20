Bicyclist Struck in Stamford Is in Critical Condition

A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup in Stamford Wednesday night is in critical condition.

Police said they responded to East Main Street at Lawn Avenue at 7:11 p.m. after receiving a report that a vehicle hit a person who was on a bicycle.

The bicyclist, a 37 year-old Stamford resident, was injured. The injuries were not initially thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Police said the bicycle was going west on East Main Street and was approaching Lawn Avenue when a 2014 Chevy pickup truck driven by a 27 year-old Stamford resident tried to turn from the eastbound side of East Main Street onto Lawn Avenue and into the path of the bicyclist, who hit the front of the pickup.

The bicyclist was brought to Stamford Hospital, where his status was changed to critical and he was admitted to the ICU.

The driver of the pickup was given a ticket for making an improper left turn.

Police are still investigating and anyone with additional information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.