Bicyclist Struck on King Philip Drive in West Hartford; Road Closed

A bicyclist has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash with a car in West Hartford on Monday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 12:20 p.m. on King Philip Drive and the adult bicyclist suffered injuries that required hospitalization. The extent of the injuries is not known.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

King Philip Drive is closed between Old Meadow and Hilldale roads and is expected to be closed for several hours.

The West Hartford Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.