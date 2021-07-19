West Hartford

Bicyclist Struck on King Philip Drive in West Hartford; Road Closed

NBC Connecticut

A bicyclist has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash with a car in West Hartford on Monday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 12:20 p.m. on King Philip Drive and the adult bicyclist suffered injuries that required hospitalization.  The extent of the injuries is not known.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

King Philip Drive is closed between Old Meadow and Hilldale roads and is expected to be closed for several hours.

Local

traffic 2 mins ago

Part of Route 9 South Closed Due to Crash, Car Fire

Department of Aging and Disability Services 2 hours ago

Connecticut Launches ‘One Stop Shop' Elder Justice Hotline

The West Hartford Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us