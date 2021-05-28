Biden Proposes 37% Top Capital Gains Tax Rate for Millionaires, Lower Than Initial 39.6%

President Joe Biden issued a budget proposal Friday that called for a 37% top capital gains tax rate to help fund the American Families Plan.

It would apply to taxpayers with income of more than $1 million. It's also lower than the 39.6% rate the White House proposed in April.

Combined with a 3.8% Medicare surtax, the richest Americans would pay a 40.8% top rate on capital gains.

President Joe Biden proposed a 37% top tax rate on capital gains and dividends for millionaires when he released his fiscal year 2022 budget request to Congress on Friday.

That's lower than the 39.6% top rate the administration outlined in April as part of tax increases on the rich to help fund the American Families Plan.

"They were expecting 39.6%," David Herzig, a tax principal at Ernst & Young, said of investors.

Capital gains tax is owed on assets like stocks, bonds, mutual funds and homes that have appreciated in value.

The wealthiest Americans currently pay a top federal tax rate of 20% on those returns, if the asset is held for more than a year. (They also pay a 3.8% Medicare surtax on investment earnings, bringing the top rate to a total 23.8%.)

Biden's proposal aims to bring that capital-gains tax rate more in line with that of their job income.

The White House's initial plan would have created a top rate of 43.4%, when factoring in a Medicare surtax on investment earnings.

Instead, a budget outline issued Friday by the Treasury Department puts the top combined rate at 40.8%. It would apply to taxpayers whose income exceeds $1 million (or $500,000 for couples filing separate tax returns).

That's roughly equivalent to the 39.6% top tax rate on ordinary income Biden proposed.

The capital-gains rate would be retroactive to the "date of announcement," according to the Treasury document. It's unclear whether that means Friday's announcement or perhaps Biden's outline of the American Families Plan in April, Herzig said.

That would effectively mean millionaires who sell appreciated assets going forward would be subject to the 40.8% rate.

Of course, the plan must still be approved by Congress, which isn't assured.

White House economists may have estimated that a tax rate over 37% would lose money for the federal government, Herzig said.

The White House and Treasury Department didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Rates over 37% may encourage certain investor behavior, like holding appreciated stocks and other assets for longer than they otherwise would, to try deferring or avoiding tax — creating a so-called "locked-in" effect, Herzig said.

Biden also proposed eliminating an existing tax break at death (the "step-up" in basis) that allows appreciated assets to pass to heirs tax-free. Investors therefore can't necessarily avoid capital-gains tax outright by holding until death — but may have wanted to wait several years to see if tax rules changed back in their favor given different political dynamics, Herzig said.

Reforms to the capital-gains tax will raise about $322 billion over a decade, according to the White House.