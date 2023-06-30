Supreme Court

Biden response to Supreme Court student loan ruling draws praise and skepticism

By Jeremy Chen

President Biden’s plan is drawing mixed reactions from people here in Connecticut.

“Whatever it takes if it’s legal of course," said Alan Puzarne of West Hartford.

Puzarne is glad to see Biden making a new plan after the Supreme Court threw out his student loan forgiveness plan, pursuing a new legal avenue. Puzarne said his son and daughter-in-law have loans and would have benefitted from the program.

“It’s just a lot of pressure because a good portion of their income is going towards both their mortgage and their student loans,” he said.

He believes the president’s plan on lowering monthly payments and having a grace period on payments will provide temporary help.

“Most of these kids that have these loans are out making a living, but the cost of living is so high, that the loans on top of their living expenses is very burdensome,” Puzarne said.

West Hartford resident Angela Lauro, whose daughter attends UConn and will graduate with loans, said she wasn’t opposed to loan forgiveness, but says the federal help can’t happen forever.

“I do definitely think there should be a cut off at some point because again, it’s going to affect everybody, and fair is fair,” she said.

Lauro said she isn’t sure about Biden looking at different legal avenues.

“If the Supreme Court is already made the ruling, I think maybe that should be the end,” she said.

Student loan payments are set to resume starting in October after a three-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

