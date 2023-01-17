Big Brothers Big Sisters Seeking Mentors to Make a Difference in a CT Child's Life

January is National Mentoring Month. If you feel like you could make a difference in a child’s life, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut is looking for volunteers.

The nonprofit organization pairs up local kids with adult mentors. A match between one 10-year-boy and his mentor has been lifechanging for both of them.

When it comes to basketball and trick plays, Ocean Medina and Joe DeLutrie share a love of the game.

“I’m definitely going to try to go to the NBA. If not, at least play basketball on a team in my life,” Medina told DeLutrie.

The fifth grader from New Britain got paired with his mentor last winter through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut.

“It makes me feel very happy. It makes me feel like I actually have a blood brother,” Medina said.

DeLutrie and Medina first got to know each other while chatting and playing games at the library. Over the months, the “big” and “little” have enjoyed sporting events, biking and holidays together.

“I can just remember the things that we've done that are first for him. It's just like, seeing the excitement on his face, and he's like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is just the best day of my life,’” DeLutrie said.

Medina’s mom knows firsthand the impact the free program has on a kid’s life.

“She was a ‘little sister’ in her days,” Medina said. “So she signed me up so that I could do the same thing with her. And ever since my big brother, Joe, ever since I've been with him, I felt happier. And I feel like I've been very happy and energetic.”

About 1,000 Connecticut kids are taking part in Big Brothers Big Sisters. Now with National Mentoring Month, the organization is hoping to get even more volunteers on board.

“Over the years, we've mentored thousands and thousands of kids. We would like as many people to become involved as possible,” Brian Kelly, director of marketing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Connecticut, said.

Volunteer mentors, or “bigs,” help support the dreams of their “littles” and serve as friends and role models.

Each volunteer goes through screening and training before they are matched up with a kid over the age of six in the community.

Then once they are paired up, they spend about six to 10 hours a month together, going on outings, talking and building up the child’s confidence.

“Some relationships last for a lifetime,” Kelly said. “We've had situations where mentors stay with children, and become the best man at their wedding. And they know the children of the person that they mentored with. It can be a lifetime thing, and very often it is.”

That positive presence is something DeLutrie hopes to bring to Medina’s life.

“I want to be kind of something that's steady,” he said.

They get together at least once a week, sharing a laugh or a meaningful conversation.

“It just makes you feel good. Knowing that it's something that he's feeling good,” DeLutrie said.

The 10-year-old is already feeling very good about spending time with his role model.

“Changed my life. Half of it,” Medina said. “I think half of my life is spending time with my own family, and spending time with my other family, which is the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.”

The nonprofit says kids in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program are 20% more likely to do better in school, and less likely to drink or use drugs, or get in trouble at school or in the community.

If you want to learn more about becoming a mentor, or learn how to enroll your child, visit CTBigs.org.